Saturday 11 June 2022 - 21:59

IRGC Commander Warns about Israel's Presence in Persian Gulf

Story Code : 998905
IRGC Commander Warns about Israel
Ali Reza Tangsiri said on Saturday that "Israel's presence on the territory of neighboring countries threatens the security of the region."

Tangsiri visited the IRGC units stationed on the Greater Tunb Island east of the Persian Gulf, checking the fortification conditions, engineering facilities, and civil defense, and inspecting the combat preparations on the island after Israeli media revealed the deployment of a radar system in the area.

Tangsiri indicated that "if anyone, for any reason, allows the presence of the Zionist entity in the region, it will cause instability for them and the region."

Furthermore, he sent a message to neighboring countries, saying, "We advise the brotherly and friendly countries in the Persian Gulf region not to establish relations with the Zionist entity because they undermine the security of the region."

After the visit of Israeli PM Naftali Bennett to the UAE two days ago, the Israeli Channel 12 revealed that an Israeli radar system had been deployed in several countries in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.

By deploying a radar system in several Arab countries, including Bahrain and the UAE, under the pretext of combating "Iranian threats", "Israel" looks forward to building a new strategic alliance in the western Asia region. Security agreements have been underway, particularly between "Israel" and Saudi Arabia with Washington's blessings. 

Trio islands eternal part of Iran

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh stated that the three Persian Gulf islands of Bu Musa, Greater Tunb, and Lesser Tunb will always be part of Iran's territory.

"Even an inch of the homeland’s territory is equal to all of Iran," Khatibzadeh wrote on his Twitter account last Sunday.
