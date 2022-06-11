0
Saturday 11 June 2022 - 22:02

Vienna Talks Resumption Most Rational Option Ahead: Grossi

Head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, in an interview with the Arabic channel of Aljazeera News Network, noted the resumption of the Vienna talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), seems to be the most rational option ahead.

There are tensions between Iran and the IAEA. Still, the director-general added that there is always a place for mutual understanding, expressing hope that he can travel to the Islamic country at the nearest opportunity.

Grossi's remark comes following the adoption of the US-E3 proposed resolution on Wednesday at a quarterly meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

Iran, before the meeting, announced that IAEA was working under Israel's political pressure and that Iran's response to this resolution would be firm and proportionate.

Grossi neglected the IAEA's politicization in dealing with Iran's peaceful nuclear program, as well as his acceptance of the propaganda campaign hatched by the Zionist regime.

The IAEA chief also stated that he asked Iranian officials to participate in negotiations to focus on finding solutions.
In reaction to the approval of the resolution, the Islamic Republic of Iran halted specific collaborations with the IAEA, which were beyond safeguards agreements and were conducted by Iranians to show their good faith.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) issued a statement on Thursday, declaring that the Islamic Republic of Iran has so far shown extensive cooperation with the IAEA, which has not been appreciated, so the AEOI decided that beyond safeguards cameras measuring On-Line Enrichment Monitor (OLEM) and flowmeter to be deactivated from today.
