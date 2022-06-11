Greece Tells Lebanese Chargé D’affairs Vessel in Mediterranean Owned by Private Firm

Islam Times - The Greek Foreign Ministry summoned Lebanon’s chargé d’affairs on Friday Lebanon’s Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said.

The Greek foreign ministry informed the Lebanese chargé d’affaires that the extraction vessel in the Mediterranean is not owned by the Greek government, the Lebanese FM told Al-Mayadeen.Tensions have been high over the arrival of a liquefied natural gas storage and production vessel owned by the Greek firm Energean’s FPSO near the disputed maritime zone between Lebanon and occupied Palestine in the Mediterranean.Lebanon-based open-source intelligence tracker IntelSky said the vessel was heading for the disputed Karish natural gas reservoir.Lebanon condemned the move as an aggression and provocation by the Israeli regime.Lebanese caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati has accused ‘Israel’ of “attempting … to incite a new crisis by transgressing on Lebanon’s water resources”.Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah warned the Israeli regime that the Lebanese Resistance movement is capable of preventing Tel Aviv from extracting gas and oil in the disputed area.The Hezbollah S.G. also warned the Greek firm that it is fully responsible for any material damage or human losses that could be inflicted upon its vessel.