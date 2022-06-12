0
Sunday 12 June 2022 - 08:46

Taiwan Says It’s Willing to Engage with China, Doesn’t Want to Close Door

Story Code : 998958
Taiwan Says It’s Willing to Engage with China, Doesn’t Want to Close Door
Relations between Taipei and Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, are at their lowest in decades, with China increasing political and military pressure to get the island to accept its sovereignty.

Earlier on Sunday at a security forum in Singapore, China’s defense minister said the Chinese government sought “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan but reserved “other options”, Reuters reported.

Speaking to reporters after China banned the import of grouper fish from Taiwan on safety grounds, a move Taipei called politically motivated, Su said Taiwan has always had goodwill toward China.

“As long as there is equality, reciprocity and no political preconditions, we are willing to engage in goodwill with China,” he said, reiterating a position President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly made in public.

“As for China’s harassment of Taiwan with military aircraft, warships, unreasonable suppression and political actions, the one being most unreasonable is China,” he added.

“Taiwan does not want to close the door to China. It is China that has used various means to oppress and treat Taiwan unreasonably.”

China has refused to speak to Tsai since she was first elected in 2016, viewing her as a separatist who has refused to accept that China and Taiwan are part of “one China.”

Tsai says only Taiwan’s people can decide their future, and while they want peace with China will defend themselves if attacked.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sheikh Taleh Bagirzadeh, the imprisoned leader of Azerbaijan’s Movement for Muslim Unity (MMU)
Imprisoned Azerbaijani Muslim leader goes on hunger strike over profanity
China
China says ties with US at critical juncture, vows to 'fight to the very end'
12 June 2022
Survivors of the USS Liberty stand in front of the ship
Survivors of US warship sunk by Israel in 1967 remember victims, slam persisting govt. cover-up
12 June 2022
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
11 June 2022
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
11 June 2022
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
11 June 2022
China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe
China warns US it will not hesitate to start war over Taiwan
11 June 2022
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
10 June 2022
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
10 June 2022
Minister Raises Alarm over
Minister Raises Alarm over 'Racist' Israeli Policies toward Palestinian Healthcare
10 June 2022
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
10 June 2022
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
9 June 2022
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
9 June 2022