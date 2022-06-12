0
Sunday 12 June 2022 - 09:24

Israel Deploys Air Missile Systems in Tel Aviv, Haifa after Hezbollah Leader's Warning: Report

Israel Deploys Air Missile Systems in Tel Aviv, Haifa after Hezbollah Leader
According to a report published by Lebanon’s al-Akhbar newspaper on Saturday, the Israeli military was put on alert immediately after Nasrallah’s speech to counter any surprise attacks.

This is while Israeli officials had not taken seriously the warnings coming from Lebanese officials against the Tel Aviv regime’s gas extraction from the Karish Gasfield in Lebanon’s territorial waters, the paper said, according to Al-Alam news network.

Nasrallah said on Thursday that the resistance “cannot stay silent in the face of plunder of Lebanon’s resources.”

“The resistance’s essential duty is to protect Lebanon’s land, waters, oil, gas, and dignity,” Nasrallah said, adding, “All options are on the table for the resistance.”

The remarks came after a vessel operated by a Greek company arrived at the Karish Gasfield in Lebanon’s territorial waters to extract gas for the occupying regime.

Nasrallah warned that the Greek company, called Energean, “is a partner in this attack on Lebanon,” for which it will face “consequences.”

The Hezbollah chief also pointed out that it was not the international regulations but actually “pressure, war of attrition, and resistance” that forced the occupying regime to retreat from southern Lebanon and the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip.

Lebanon fought off two Israeli wars in 2000 and 2006. On both occasions, battleground contributions by Hezbollah proved an indispensable asset, forcing the Israeli military into a retreat.
