0
Sunday 12 June 2022 - 10:10

Saudi, China Defense Officials Hold Military Talks

Story Code : 998978
Saudi, China Defense Officials Hold Military Talks
The talks were held between the Saudi assistant defense minister for executive affairs Khaled Al Biyari and Chinese defense minister General Wei Fenghe, according to Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia's defense ministry has not yet published any further detail of the meeting.

The talks are aimed at growing relations between the two countries in a number of areas, including the military field.

Saudi, China defense officials hold military talks

Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud in January discussed strengthening military cooperation between Riyadh and Beijing with Fenghe.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has sought to make up for its lack of US military equipment by purchasing from China.

Last December, CNN reported that it had obtained satellite imagery showing Saudi Arabia building ballistic missiles at a location it had previously built with the help of China.

News sources Last May reported that CIA Director William J. Burns had tried to dissuade Riyadh from buying Chinese missiles through secret consultations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia is China's largest trading partner in Africa and the Middle East, with more than $73 billion in trade in 2021. China, on the other hand, is Saudi Arabia's largest oil importer.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sheikh Taleh Bagirzadeh, the imprisoned leader of Azerbaijan’s Movement for Muslim Unity (MMU)
Imprisoned Azerbaijani Muslim leader goes on hunger strike over profanity
China
China says ties with US at critical juncture, vows to 'fight to the very end'
12 June 2022
Survivors of the USS Liberty stand in front of the ship
Survivors of US warship sunk by Israel in 1967 remember victims, slam persisting govt. cover-up
12 June 2022
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
11 June 2022
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
11 June 2022
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
11 June 2022
China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe
China warns US it will not hesitate to start war over Taiwan
11 June 2022
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
10 June 2022
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
10 June 2022
Minister Raises Alarm over
Minister Raises Alarm over 'Racist' Israeli Policies toward Palestinian Healthcare
10 June 2022
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
10 June 2022
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
Bennett in UAE: Threatening Iran on Top of Talks
9 June 2022
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
Mossad Assassination Unit Cmdr. Likely Killed in Erbil Attack
9 June 2022