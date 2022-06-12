Saudi, China defense officials hold military talks

Islam Times - Defense officials of Saudi Arabia defense officials on Sunday discussed the military relations between the two countries on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

The talks were held between the Saudi assistant defense minister for executive affairs Khaled Al Biyari and Chinese defense minister General Wei Fenghe, according to Saudi Press Agency.Saudi Arabia's defense ministry has not yet published any further detail of the meeting.The talks are aimed at growing relations between the two countries in a number of areas, including the military field.Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister Khalid bin Salman Al Saud in January discussed strengthening military cooperation between Riyadh and Beijing with Fenghe.In recent years, Saudi Arabia has sought to make up for its lack of US military equipment by purchasing from China.Last December, CNN reported that it had obtained satellite imagery showing Saudi Arabia building ballistic missiles at a location it had previously built with the help of China.News sources Last May reported that CIA Director William J. Burns had tried to dissuade Riyadh from buying Chinese missiles through secret consultations with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.Saudi Arabia is China's largest trading partner in Africa and the Middle East, with more than $73 billion in trade in 2021. China, on the other hand, is Saudi Arabia's largest oil importer.