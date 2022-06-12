0
Sunday 12 June 2022 - 22:24

South Korea Says It Will Boost Defense Capacity to Counter North Korean Threat

Story Code : 999043
South Korea Says It Will Boost Defense Capacity to Counter North Korean Threat
Lee, speaking at an Asian security meeting in Singapore, said the situation on the Korean peninsula posed a global threat and he urged North Korea to immediately end its nuclear weapon and missile programs, Reuters reported.

The United States warned this month that North Korea is preparing to conduct a seventh nuclear test, and says it will again push for United Nations sanctions if that happens.

"The South Korean government will strengthen capabilities to better implement the United States' extended deterrence, and we will strengthen the response capabilities of the South Korean military to deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats," Lee said in a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue, a top regional security summit.

"Moreover, we would like to strengthen security cooperation between South Korea, the US and Japan to respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile programs," he added.

North Korea promoted its key nuclear negotiator to foreign minister, state media said on Saturday, as leader Kim Jong Un vowed to his ruling party that he would use "power for power" to fight threats to the country's sovereignty.

North Korea has carried out at least 18 rounds of weapons tests this year, underscoring its evolving nuclear and missile arsenals.

Lee said South Korea was ready to extend economic support to North Korea if it ended its nuclear program.

"Should North Korea make substantial progress in de-nuclearization, our government will pursue a bold plan that can yield groundbreaking achievements for North Korea's economy and its citizens' quality of life," he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
Taiwan Says It’s Willing to Engage with China, Doesn’t Want to Close Door
Taiwan Says It’s Willing to Engage with China, Doesn’t Want to Close Door
12 June 2022
Sheikh Taleh Bagirzadeh, the imprisoned leader of Azerbaijan’s Movement for Muslim Unity (MMU)
Imprisoned Azerbaijani Muslim leader goes on hunger strike over profanity
12 June 2022
China
China says ties with US at critical juncture, vows to 'fight to the very end'
12 June 2022
Survivors of the USS Liberty stand in front of the ship
Survivors of US warship sunk by Israel in 1967 remember victims, slam persisting govt. cover-up
12 June 2022
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
11 June 2022
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
11 June 2022
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
11 June 2022
China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe
China warns US it will not hesitate to start war over Taiwan
11 June 2022
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
10 June 2022
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
10 June 2022
Minister Raises Alarm over
Minister Raises Alarm over 'Racist' Israeli Policies toward Palestinian Healthcare
10 June 2022
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
10 June 2022