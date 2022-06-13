0
Sunday 12 June 2022 - 22:26

Indian Authorities Raze Muslim Activist’s House after Protests against Blaspheming Prophet

Story Code : 999044
Indian Authorities Raze Muslim Activist’s House after Protests against Blaspheming Prophet
On Sunday, civic authorities in Allahabad – officially known as Prayagraj, a city in the state of Uttar Pradesh – demolished the house of Javed Muhammed, who is an activist with the Welfare Party of India.

Authorities claimed the building was an illegal construction. They razed the house only a day after police arrested him for what they called hatching a conspiracy for violent protests in the metropolis against sacrilegious comments made by two officials of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about  Prophet Muhammad (SAWA).

Officials of the Prayagraj Development Authority had asked Muhammed’s family early on Sunday to vacate the house by 11 a.m. local time, claiming they had also notified Muhammed on May 10 to appear for a hearing on May 24. They said the owner did not comply.

However, Somaiya Fatima, Muhammed’s younger daughter, said the family had not received any notice regarding the ‘illegality’ of their house. Furthermore, his lawyer questioned the legality of the demolition, saying the building belonged to his wife but her name did not appear in the order.

“This is the first notice that we got last night [Saturday],” the daughter said. “No one has even spoken to us about this before a day ago. If our property was truly illegal, then why did they not come and give us these notices early. This is an incredibly hard time for us.”

Police also arrested Somaiya Fatima and her mother late on Saturday, but they were released on Sunday morning.

While there are no provisions under Indian law to raze the home of anyone accused of committing a crime, this pattern, according to the Indian news website Scroll.in, has been regularly observed across the BJP-ruled states.

State BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh supported the calls for demolition of the homes of persons accused of violence, saying on Twitter, “Those whose homes are in the shadow of bulldozers do not throw stones at others.”

The demolition came two days after raging protests held in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Telangana, Jharkhand, among other places over the derogatory remarks.

In remarks during a debate broadcast on the Times Now television channel on May 26, BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma made inflammatory comments against the Prophet. The remarks drew nationwide condemnation and triggered violent clashes in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party took no action against them until days later, when a sudden chorus of diplomatic outrage began, with many Muslim countries summoning Indian ambassadors over the matter.

The BJP suspended Sharma from the party on June 5, while distancing itself from her offensive remarks, issuing a rare statement, saying it “strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities.”

The party also dismissed Naveen Kumar Jindal, who heads its Delhi media, from the party, after he allegedly posted a tweet about the Prophet but later deleted it. The BJP said Jindal's views on social media undermine communal harmony and are in violation of the party's fundamental beliefs.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
Taiwan Says It’s Willing to Engage with China, Doesn’t Want to Close Door
Taiwan Says It’s Willing to Engage with China, Doesn’t Want to Close Door
12 June 2022
Sheikh Taleh Bagirzadeh, the imprisoned leader of Azerbaijan’s Movement for Muslim Unity (MMU)
Imprisoned Azerbaijani Muslim leader goes on hunger strike over profanity
12 June 2022
China
China says ties with US at critical juncture, vows to 'fight to the very end'
12 June 2022
Survivors of the USS Liberty stand in front of the ship
Survivors of US warship sunk by Israel in 1967 remember victims, slam persisting govt. cover-up
12 June 2022
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
11 June 2022
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
11 June 2022
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
11 June 2022
China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe
China warns US it will not hesitate to start war over Taiwan
11 June 2022
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
10 June 2022
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
10 June 2022
Minister Raises Alarm over
Minister Raises Alarm over 'Racist' Israeli Policies toward Palestinian Healthcare
10 June 2022
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
10 June 2022