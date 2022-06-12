0
Sunday 12 June 2022 - 22:28

Blinken Issues Latest anti-Kremlin Rant in Russia Day Message

Story Code : 999045
Blinken made the accusation on Sunday on Russia Day, which celebrates the end of the communist Soviet Union bloc and the beginning of the nation’s democracy.

Blinken accused the Kremlin of crack-downing on its own citizens, who “deserve to live their lives free of repression and to be able to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms without fear of retribution.”

“Too many Russian citizens are behind bars for the ‘crime’ of speaking truth to power about their government’s actions,” Blinken said in a statement. “This internal repression is occurring as the Kremlin is waging an unprovoked and unjustified war against a sovereign, neighboring state.”

“Russia’s government is attempting to keep its citizens in the dark about the atrocities it is committing against the people of Ukraine,” Blinken added.

Russia on June 12, 1990, broke free from the Soviet Union and emerged about a year later as the Russian Federation.

Blinken on Sunday connected the observation of Russia Day to the current state of Russia.

“On this Russia Day, we recognize the desires of the people of Russia who still seek – as they did in June 1990 – freedom and dignity, often at great personal risk,” he said.
