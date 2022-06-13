Russia Strikes Weapons Depot in Ternopil Region, Battles Rage on in Severodonetsk

Islam Times - Russian forces have struck a weapons depot in Ukraine's Ternopil region, as battles raged on in Severodonetsk.

The large depot storing US and European weapons was hit by Kalibr cruise missiles and "destroyed," Interfax reported on Sunday.Ukrainian sources reported smoke rising from the targeted depot, confirming explosions there."Residents of the Ternopil region, stay in shelters. Do not film, photograph or comment on social networks the consequences of the explosions," a local official wrote on social media to the residents.Meanwhile, at least 22 people were wounded on Saturday when Russia struck the western town of Chortkiv, the regional governor said."Yesterday at 19:46 (1645 GMT) Chortkiv was hit by four missiles, all fired from the Black Sea," Volodymyr Trush said in a Facebook post.He said all 22 people wounded had been hospitalized.Trush, who is the governor of the Ternopil region where Chortkiv is located, said "a military installation was partially destroyed" in the attack "and residential buildings were damaged".Chortkiv, which was home to nearly 30,000 people before the Russians launched their operation, is located 140 kilometers north of the border with Romania and 200 kilometers southeast of Lviv, the largest city in western Ukraine.Russian forces have also shot down three Ukrainian SU-25 fighter jets near Donetsk and Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Interfax added, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.Meanwhile, in Severodonetsk, which has been the scene of fierce battles in recent weeks, fighting raged on.Severodonetsk has been the epicenter of the battles in eastern Ukraine for control over the industrialized Donbas region, made up of the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces.It is one of the last remaining parts still under Ukrainian control.Pro-Russia forces fighting in eastern Ukraine said on Saturday that 300 to 400 Ukrainian forces were trapped with hundreds of civilians at the Azot chemical plant in an industrial area in the region.In neighboring Donetsk province to the west, a huge cloud of smoke could be seen after an explosion in the city of Avdiivka, which houses another chemical plant.Unlike eastern and southern Ukraine, which have borne the brunt of Russian firepower since Moscow began its operation on February 24, the west of the country has only seen sporadic attacks.Russian strikes the west to target military installations housing weapons and military equipment supplied by Western powers.