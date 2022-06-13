0
Monday 13 June 2022 - 01:10

Russia slams Biden’s attempt to blame Moscow for US inflation

Russia slams Biden’s attempt to blame Moscow for US inflation
TASS reported on the Tweet, in which Polyansky called Biden’s attempts “unconvincing and futile.”

US President Joe Biden chastised Russian President Vladimir Putin for the country’s record gas prices and 40-year-high inflation on Friday. In the face of dismal polling results, Biden highlighted that his administration is working hard to rein in soaring costs.

Biden spoke at the Port of Los Angeles, applauding his administration’s efforts to eliminate supply-chain backlogs, and urged Congress to crack down on global shipping companies, accusing them of unfairly boosting their rates after the COVID-19 outbreak.
