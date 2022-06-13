0
Monday 13 June 2022 - 01:55

Raisi: Israeli Assassination of IRGC Member a Sign of Desperation

Story Code : 999051
Raisi: Israeli Assassination of IRGC Member a Sign of Desperation
Raisi made the remark in a Sunday visit to the residence of Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, who was assassinated in a terrorist attack in the Iranian capital of Tehran on May 22 after two motorcyclists shot him five times before fleeing the scene.

Khodaei was dismounting his car to enter his home in an eastern neighborhood of the capital when three bullets hit him in the head and two bullets in the hand.

“The fact that the enemies of the Islamic Republic, instead of confronting on the battlefield, carry out such cowardly assassinations, is a sign of their desperation and despair while [indicative of] triumph and power of the Islamic Republic,” Raisi said.

The Iranian president hailed the sacrifices of the slain IRGC member and wished patience and blessings to the bereaved family of Colonel Khodaei.

The New York Times on May 25 cited an intelligence official as saying that Israel had informed American officials that it was behind the assassination.

The US daily also cited Israeli officials who claimed that Khodaei was allegedly involved in planning cross-border plots against Israelis.

President Raisi said at the time that “the global arrogance” was behind the terrorist act, vowing “definite revenge” for the blood of the martyr.

IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami also warned that Iran will take a “harsh” revenge on those who assassinated the colonel.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
Taiwan Says It’s Willing to Engage with China, Doesn’t Want to Close Door
Taiwan Says It’s Willing to Engage with China, Doesn’t Want to Close Door
12 June 2022
Sheikh Taleh Bagirzadeh, the imprisoned leader of Azerbaijan’s Movement for Muslim Unity (MMU)
Imprisoned Azerbaijani Muslim leader goes on hunger strike over profanity
12 June 2022
China
China says ties with US at critical juncture, vows to 'fight to the very end'
12 June 2022
Survivors of the USS Liberty stand in front of the ship
Survivors of US warship sunk by Israel in 1967 remember victims, slam persisting govt. cover-up
12 June 2022
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
11 June 2022
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
11 June 2022
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
11 June 2022
China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe
China warns US it will not hesitate to start war over Taiwan
11 June 2022
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
10 June 2022
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
Russia Envoy Ridicules anti-Iran "Stupid Resolution" at IAEA
10 June 2022
Minister Raises Alarm over
Minister Raises Alarm over 'Racist' Israeli Policies toward Palestinian Healthcare
10 June 2022
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
China Calls On US to Revoke New Arms Sales to Taiwan, Including Ship Parts
10 June 2022