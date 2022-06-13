Raisi: Israeli Assassination of IRGC Member a Sign of Desperation

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has reiterated condemnation of the Israeli assassination of a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) last month, saying the terrorist move is a sign of desperation and despair of the enemies of the Islamic Republic.

Raisi made the remark in a Sunday visit to the residence of Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, who was assassinated in a terrorist attack in the Iranian capital of Tehran on May 22 after two motorcyclists shot him five times before fleeing the scene.Khodaei was dismounting his car to enter his home in an eastern neighborhood of the capital when three bullets hit him in the head and two bullets in the hand.“The fact that the enemies of the Islamic Republic, instead of confronting on the battlefield, carry out such cowardly assassinations, is a sign of their desperation and despair while [indicative of] triumph and power of the Islamic Republic,” Raisi said.The Iranian president hailed the sacrifices of the slain IRGC member and wished patience and blessings to the bereaved family of Colonel Khodaei.The New York Times on May 25 cited an intelligence official as saying that Israel had informed American officials that it was behind the assassination.The US daily also cited Israeli officials who claimed that Khodaei was allegedly involved in planning cross-border plots against Israelis.President Raisi said at the time that “the global arrogance” was behind the terrorist act, vowing “definite revenge” for the blood of the martyr.IRGC Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami also warned that Iran will take a “harsh” revenge on those who assassinated the colonel.