Monday 13 June 2022 - 01:57

North Korea Fires Multiple Artillery Shots from Rocket Launchers

North Korea is believed to have fired artillery shots from multiple rocket launchers toward the Yellow Sea Sunday morning, between around 8:07 a.m. (11:07 p.m. Saturday GMT) and around 11:03 a.m., the South Korean military's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

According to SBS TV, the rockets were most likely fired from conventional rocket launchers because the fired missiles flew shorter distances and at a slower speed than ballistic missiles.

Pyongyang has conducted 18 weapon tests of similar types this year, a record number of tests for the country, and comes after Pyongyang fired an intercontinental ballistic missile and two short-range ballistic missiles on May 25.

The launching happened shortly after US Vice President Joe Biden completed his Asian tour in Japan and South Korea, where the international agenda was centered on Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons concerns.
