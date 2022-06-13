Chinese Army Holds Military Drill in South China Sea

Islam Times - The Chinese Air Force held a drill in the South China Sea region.

The Chinese military exercise comes as the United States and its allies, including Japan and South Korea, have held exercises in the South and East China Seas in recent months.China has blamed the US presence in the region for holding exercises between the country and its allies.According to China Central Television (CCTV) on Sunday, the Chinese Southern Command held an aerial exercise with war ammunition, in which naval targets were destroyed in the South China Sea and the ability of the forces for a real battle was exercised.In this exercise, the armed bombers took turns from their bases and after completing the strategic line-up, attacked the designated targets.