Somalian Army Forces Detain al-Shabaab Terrorist Chieftain

Islam Times - Somalia's commando forces nabbed a cheiftain of al-Shabaab terrorist group linked to al-Qaeda on Sunday.

Somalian news sources reported the arrest of a leader of al-Shabaab terrorist group in the country.According to the report, forces of 4th Brigade of 16th Battalion of Somalian National Army launched a pre-planned security operation in ‘Bali’ area in “Shebli” province.During the operation, al-Shabaab leader “Muallem Yahya, who was in charge of laying mines imission n the area, was arrested.Al-Shabaab terrorist group, which announced its existence in early 2004, is an al-Qaeda-linked militant group that has so far conducted several terrorist operations in the country which have claimed lives of hundreds of people.