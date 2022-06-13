0
Monday 13 June 2022 - 03:17

Somalian Army Forces Detain al-Shabaab Terrorist Chieftain

Story Code : 999058
Somalian news sources reported the arrest of a leader of al-Shabaab terrorist group in the country.

According to the report, forces of 4th Brigade of 16th Battalion of Somalian National Army launched a pre-planned security operation in ‘Bali’ area in “Shebli” province.

During the operation, al-Shabaab leader “Muallem Yahya, who was in charge of laying mines imission n the area, was arrested.

Al-Shabaab terrorist group, which announced its existence in early 2004, is an al-Qaeda-linked militant group that has so far conducted several terrorist operations in the country which have claimed lives of hundreds of people.
