Monday 13 June 2022 - 03:32

Yemeni Parl. Condemns Saudi's Repeated Ceasefire Violations

Story Code : 999060
Yemeni Parl. Condemns Saudi
"We condemn the continued violation of ceasefire by Saudi aggressor coalition and call on the United Nations and its envoy to Yemen to put pressure on aggressors for ending the blockade and ongoing attacks," Yemeni lawmakers stated, Almasirah TV website reported.

Yemeni members of the Parliament emphasized, “We stress the importance of establishing regular flights to and from Sanaa International Airport and reopening of roads in Taiz province."

They also stressed the significance of finding ways to alleviate the suffering of Yemeni people in Al Hudaydah province and other provinces.

Earlier, Head of Yemeni Supreme Political Council referred to the cancellation of flights from Sanaa International Airport by Saudi aggressor coalition and announced that the Coalition has almost abolished comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates launched an extensive attack against Yemeni people on March 26, 2015 within the framework of a coalition of several Arab countries with the help and green light of the United States under the pretext of returning fugitive resigned President of Yemen Mansur Hadi back to power.
