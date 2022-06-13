0
Monday 13 June 2022 - 11:26

‘Israeli’ Military to Hold Drills near Gaza Border This Week

The Zionist military said explosions could be heard in communities in the area, stressing however that the movement of civilians will not be affected by the drills.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation military has conducted in recent weeks a vast military exercise involving combat planes over the Mediterranean and warships in the Red Sea, in order to prepare for different "scenarios" facing Iran.

It was to hold a scenario-based exercise in May 2021 of a conflict with the Palestinians that would extend to the northern border with Lebanon and Syria and even beyond, but it was postponed due to the war on Gaza.

After a year's delay, the Zionist military launched the exercise to prepare for "near and far" combat, including a drill conducted by dozens of warplanes over the Mediterranean Sea that carried out "long distance," "resupply" flights and "remote target strikes."

According to the ‘Israeli’ press, the exercise simulated a large-scale attack against Iran, in particular against nuclear sites.

The military confirmed that it is "continuously preparing and training for multiple scenarios including threats from Iran."

Part of the exercise took place off Cyprus, as well as in residential areas on the eastern Mediterranean island.

Also within the framework of these maneuvers, the ‘Israeli’ army conducted an exercise with two warships and a submarine in the Red Sea to "achieve maritime superiority" and "maintain freedom of action in the region."

The Zionist military's strategic plan for 2022 identifies Iran as the top threat, not only because of its nuclear program but also its developing armed drone and missile capabilities.
