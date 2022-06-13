‘Israeli’ Military Chief Warns Of “Overwhelming Force” in Next War with Hezbollah

Islam Times - The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces chief of staff, Aviv Kochavi, on Sunday warned that an overwhelming force would be used in Lebanon during the next potential war with Hezbollah.

Kochavi detailed the Zionist military’s strategy for responding to an offensive by the Lebanese resistance movement."We will deal very big strikes in the war, but we will warn the residents and allow them to leave the areas. I say to the residents of Lebanon: I advise you to leave, not only at the beginning of the war, but from the beginning of tension and before the first shot is fired. I advise you to leave those areas because the attack force will be unimaginable like nothing you have witnessed before," Kochavi claimed.He also alleged that the military would target rocket launchers inside homes and buildings, and would target buildings used as enemy headquarters."Every target associated with missiles and rockets will be targeted in the next war," Kochavi elaborated."A house in which a missile is located or located near a missile, an activist who deals with a missile, a command headquarters that deals with a missile, or electricity connected to a group of missiles - all of this network will be hit on the day of the war."He claimed that the Zionist occupation military pinpointed thousands of targets in Lebanon to destroy in the event of a war, including Hezbollah headquarters, rocket-propelled grenades, and launchers.Kochavi then alleged that the biggest threat that the Tel Aviv regime faces is the nuclear threat and simultaneous missile attacks from all fronts.