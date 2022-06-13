0
Monday 13 June 2022 - 12:28

Macron's Centrists Edge Ahead of Left in French First Round Vote

Story Code : 999151
Macron
Macron's Ensemble! alliance of centrist parties won 25.75% of the popular vote on Sunday, according to the interior ministry's final tally, while Melenchon's NUPES bloc came in second with 25.66%.

With rampant inflation driving up the cost of living and eroding wages, Macron has struggled to build on his re-election in April, with Melenchon casting him as a free-marketeer more intent on protecting the wealthy than hard-up families.  

France's progressive-leaning Le Monde newspaper said on Monday its own tally showed the left bloc had won the nationwide popular vote, and some leftist politicians said the official result had undercounted their vote.

"Artificially, the interior ministry seeks to show the candidates of Macron at the top," Manuel Bompard, one of Melenchon's most senior allies, who is himself running for a seat in Marseille, told LCI television.

He said some candidates, including in overseas territories, who had publicly said they supported NUPES but were not officially running as part of the bloc should have been included in the official tally.

Budget Minister Gabriel Attal dismissed Bompard's comments, saying: "They (the left) always call into question the figures... it's their specialty."

Bompard had earlier said on Twitter that some 200,000 votes for NUPES had not been accounted for in the official result. He did not present any evidence.

Although the first round result is a significant gauge of the political temperature, France's two-round voting system - designed to bring stability - is ultimately expected to favor Macron's bloc.

"I think you need to see the end of the match before drawing any conclusions," Olivia Gregoire, the government's spokeswoman, said on Monday, Reuters reported. "The campaign is not over yet."

The president's alliance is well-positioned to secure the largest number of seats in Sunday's run-off. But main polling institutes said Macron could still lose his grip on parliament.

According to a forecast by pollster Elabe, Ensemble is set to win between 260 and 300 parliament seats - with an outright majority secured at 289 - while the left would secure 170-220 seats, a big increase from its 2017 result.

Rival pollster Ipsos expected Ensemble to win 255 to 295 seats.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Blasts Israeli Attack on Damascus Airport, Urges Tel Aviv to Stop Its Aggression
Russia Blasts Israeli Attack on Damascus Airport, Urges Tel Aviv to Stop Its Aggression
‘Israel’ Worried Will Be Showered by Tens of Thousands of Rocket Bombs in War with Lebanon
‘Israel’ Worried Will Be Showered by Tens of Thousands of Rocket Bombs in War with Lebanon
13 June 2022
Biden shouldn’t run again, Democrats tell NYT
Biden shouldn’t run again, Democrats tell NYT
13 June 2022
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
12 June 2022
Taiwan Says It’s Willing to Engage with China, Doesn’t Want to Close Door
Taiwan Says It’s Willing to Engage with China, Doesn’t Want to Close Door
12 June 2022
Sheikh Taleh Bagirzadeh, the imprisoned leader of Azerbaijan’s Movement for Muslim Unity (MMU)
Imprisoned Azerbaijani Muslim leader goes on hunger strike over profanity
12 June 2022
China
China says ties with US at critical juncture, vows to 'fight to the very end'
12 June 2022
Survivors of the USS Liberty stand in front of the ship
Survivors of US warship sunk by Israel in 1967 remember victims, slam persisting govt. cover-up
12 June 2022
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
Muslims in Asia Slam Indian BJP Officials’ Move to Insult Prophet
11 June 2022
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
Bin Salman’s Betting on Wrong Horse Normalizing Ties with Tel Aviv
11 June 2022
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
Israel deploys radar systems in UAE, Bahrain to counter ‘threats’ from Iran
11 June 2022
China’s Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe
China warns US it will not hesitate to start war over Taiwan
11 June 2022
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
US Funded 46 Biolabs in Ukraine: Pentagon
10 June 2022