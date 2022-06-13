Israeli Regime Exploiting Normalization Deals to Attack Syria: Senior Hamas Official

Islam Times - Israeli regime is exploiting normalization agreements with Arab states in order to press ahead with its attacks on Syria and assassinate Iranian scientists and military forces, a high-ranking official with the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement said.

Khalil al-Hayya, deputy chief of the Hamas political bureau in the Gaza Strip, made the remarks in an interview with the Arabic-language and Palestinian television channel al-Aqsa TV.Hayya strongly condemned the latest Israeli missile attack on the Damascus International Airport, stressing the need for preserving the unity of the Syrian nation as well as the Arab country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.He stated that Israel keeps attacking Syria because it has not followed in the footsteps of some Arab states in normalizing ties with the regime.“The occupiers have failed to subdue Syria,” the senior Hamas official pointed out.Hayya expressed hope that Syria would finally return to its leading role in the Middle East region.The top Hamas official added that the Tel Aviv regime, by exploiting normalization agreements, is plundering Lebanon’s natural resources, bombing Damascus airport, and carrying out assassinations inside Iran.He argued that Israel’s Judaization plans in the occupied Old City of al-Quds, its settlements expansion activities, and missile strikes have all increased dramatically in the aftermath of normalization deals.“The Zionist enemy must neither be an ally nor a friend of any Muslim or Arab country. The occupying regime poses dangers to the region and threatens its security and stability,” the Hamas official said.Hayya went on to underline the need for resistance against Israel, stating that the Tel Aviv regime must take full responsibility for potential repercussions of not lifting the brutal siege on the Gaza Strip.“Gaza plays an important role in the Palestinian cause as it is paying the price for standing up for and defending al-Aqsa Mosque,” the Hamas official said.He also warned of impending dangers to al-Quds and the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, saying Israeli officials are seeking to build a synagogue inside the sacred site and forcibly expel all guardians of al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.Hayya also ruled out the possibility of a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stressing that the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority is well aware of the fact.“All walks of the Palestinian society must now unite against the occupying regime,” the senior Hamas official said.