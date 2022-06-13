“I Am Not Mentally Ill”: Sara Netanyahu Says at Libel Trial

Islam Times - The Zionist regime’s opposition chairman and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu testified on a slander suit filed by his family against former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert.

The Netanyahu family sued Olmert after he said they were mentally ill. Netanyahu told the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court that Olmert’s remarks against his family “had the clear intention of harming our chances to be elected and sullied an entire public of the psychiatrically ill.”Netanyahu's wife, Sara, also testified at the hearing. Asked to address the claims regarding her mental health, she said: "I am not sick with [mental illness].She explained her decision to sue Olmert: "I felt that a red line had been crossed because this is not a journalist but a former prime minister. Everything that was said is just a bunch of lies, so I told myself, okay, this is enough to file a lawsuit."“This is a complete lie,” Netanyahu told the attorney representing his family. “There was something here I have never in my life encountered. This was not said as an opinion or as slander, but stating a clinical fact. The former prime minister spoke as if he had information of some sort as if sharing a secret. I state these things here: I have no psychiatric history.”