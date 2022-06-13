Bennett in Talks with Dissenting Lawmaker in Bid to Stabilize Coalition

Islam Times - The “Israeli” entity’s so-called Prime Minister Naftali Bennett held another round of talks Monday with fellow Yamina party member Nir Orbach, who has been considering breaking away from the governing coalition – a move that might kick-start the entity’s fifth election cycle in under three years.

The two have been in frequent contact since Orbach held a serious discussion with opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party about joining his bloc. No progress was made in this latest meeting between the Orbach and Bennett, according to sources privy to the details of this latest meeting.In another discussion the two held last week, Orbach set Wednesday as his deadline for deciding whether he intends to stay in the coalition, according to sources. But even if he decides to leave, it is not certain that he would proceed to vote to dissolve the Knesset.This latest coalition crisis began on Monday when the coalition failed to pass legislation renewing emergency regulations applying “Israeli” law to besieged West Bank settlers.Sources close to Bennett said the entity’s prime minister promised to update Orbach on efforts to stabilize the coalition, so the Yamina lawmaker can assess his position.