Israel Drawing on Normalization Deals to Attack Syria, Carry Out Assassinations in Iran: Top Hamas Official

Islam Times - A high-ranking official with the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement has censured Arab states over signing normalization agreements with Israel, stressing that the Tel Aviv regime is exploiting the deals in order to press ahead with its attacks on Syria and assassinate Iranian scientists and military forces.

Khalil al-Hayya, Deputy Chief of the Hamas Political Bureau in the Gaza Strip, made the remarks in an interview with the Arabic-language and Palestinian television channel al-Aqsa TV.Hayya strongly condemned the latest Israeli missile attack on the Damascus International Airport, stressing the need for preserving the unity of the Syrian nation as well as the Arab country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.He stated that Israel keeps attacking Syria because it has not followed in the footsteps of some Arab states in normalizing ties with the regime.“The occupiers have failed to subdue Syria,” the senior Hamas official pointed out.Hayya expressed hope that Syria would finally return to its leading role in West Asia region.The top Hamas official added that the Tel Aviv regime, by exploiting normalization agreements, is plundering Lebanon’s natural resources, bombing Damascus airport, and carrying out assassinations inside Iran.He argued that Israel’s Judaization plans in the occupied Old City of al-Quds, its settlements expansion activities, and missile strikes have all increased dramatically in the aftermath of normalization deals.“The Zionist enemy must neither be an ally nor a friend of any Muslim or Arab country. The occupying regime poses dangers to the region and threatens its security and stability,” the Hamas official said.Hayya went on to underline the need for resistance against Israel, stating that the Tel Aviv regime must take full responsibility for potential repercussions of not lifting the brutal siege on the Gaza Strip.