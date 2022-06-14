Fire Reported in Big Warehouse in Northern Israel

Islam Times - In continuation of suspicious fires and explosions in occupied Palestinian territories, an Israeli engineering equipment warehouse caught fire in an industrial zone on Monday.

A large number of firefighters were dispatched to extinguish a large-scale fire at a warehouse in the Kiryat industrial zone in the north of the occupied Palestinian lands under the control of the Israeli regime on Monday.The Israeli fire-fighting department announced that after hours of hard efforts, they could put out the fire.In recent days, several fires have been reported in occupied lands. Also on Saturday, a massive fire was reported by media in the north of the Israeli regime.The fire occurred at a bus station in the northern city of Safed in occupied territories, the sources reported.In the meantime, the Zionist regime of Israel prevents the media from reporting on events such as fires, as well as military operations by the Palestinian Resistance groups in the occupied lands.