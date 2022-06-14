Russian Army Destroys Ukrainian Weapons Depots and Military Equipment

Islam Times - Russian army announced the destruction of depots with weapons, ammunition and military equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Monday that Smerch BM-30 multiple-launch rocket systems hit depots with weapons and combat equipment of the Ukrainian forces after receiving data from reconnaissance units and verifying these data through technical means.Ukrainian troops shelled the Mayski market in Donetsk on Monday, killing three people and injuring four, Donetsk People’s Republic officials have said.