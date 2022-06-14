0
Tuesday 14 June 2022 - 11:08

At Least 50 Killed In Burkina Faso Terrorist Attack

Story Code : 999284
At Least 50 Killed In Burkina Faso Terrorist Attack
Government spokesman Lionel Bilgo said soldiers “so far found 50 bodies” in the village of Seytenga in the northern part of the country, while other government figures put the death toll at 55. The European Union said more than 100 people may have been killed in the attack, which came as another attack rocked Mali.

“Relatives [of the victims] have returned to Seytenga and may have taken bodies away,” Bilgo said, adding that "the [weekend] bloodshed was caused by reprisals to the army's actions."

"The country has been hit but the army is doing its job.”

The governments of Burkina Faso and its neighbors in the Sahel region of Africa are engaged in a bloody conflict with terrorists affiliated with Daesh [Arabic for ‘ISIS/ISIL’] and Al Qaeda.

Last weekend, several hundred people in Burkina Faso protested the wave of attacks gripping the country.

"Our troops are facing a heavy challenge - they are under continuous pressure," Bilgo said.

Burkina Faso, one of the world’s poorest countries, is facing a seven-year-long extremist insurgency that crossed over from Mali. The conflict has left more than 2,000 dead and displaced more than 1.8 million.

In January Burkina Faso followed Mali with a military coup amid growing frustration with the government, as well as French involvement in West Africa.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran
Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran
14 June 2022
Iraq’s Nujaba: PMU To Continue Fight against American-Zionist Terrorism
Iraq’s Nujaba: PMU To Continue Fight against American-Zionist Terrorism
14 June 2022
Top US, China National Security Figures Hold “Candid” Talks
Top US, China National Security Figures Hold “Candid” Talks
14 June 2022
DPR: Ukraine Has
DPR: Ukraine Has 'Crossed All Lines'
14 June 2022
Russia Blasts Israeli Attack on Damascus Airport, Urges Tel Aviv to Stop Its Aggression
Russia Blasts Israeli Attack on Damascus Airport, Urges Tel Aviv to Stop Its Aggression
13 June 2022
‘Israel’ Worried Will Be Showered by Tens of Thousands of Rocket Bombs in War with Lebanon
‘Israel’ Worried Will Be Showered by Tens of Thousands of Rocket Bombs in War with Lebanon
13 June 2022
Biden shouldn’t run again, Democrats tell NYT
Biden shouldn’t run again, Democrats tell NYT
13 June 2022
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
12 June 2022
Taiwan Says It’s Willing to Engage with China, Doesn’t Want to Close Door
Taiwan Says It’s Willing to Engage with China, Doesn’t Want to Close Door
12 June 2022
Sheikh Taleh Bagirzadeh, the imprisoned leader of Azerbaijan’s Movement for Muslim Unity (MMU)
Imprisoned Azerbaijani Muslim leader goes on hunger strike over profanity
12 June 2022
China
China says ties with US at critical juncture, vows to 'fight to the very end'
12 June 2022
Survivors of the USS Liberty stand in front of the ship
Survivors of US warship sunk by Israel in 1967 remember victims, slam persisting govt. cover-up
12 June 2022