Tuesday 14 June 2022 - 11:28

Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran

Story Code : 999288
Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran
Speaking to reporters at a presser on Tuesday, Ali Bahadori Jahromi said Iran has not left the negotiating table on the removal of the sanctions, referring to the Vienna talks about the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

The administration has relied upon domestic capabilities and maintains that the problems could be addressed internally as it pursues plans to neutralize the foreign sanctions, he stated.

The spokesman also noted that Tehran has taken proper measures in recent months for the nullification of the sanctions.

“In addition, the negotiations for the removal of the illegal sanctions are being pursued [by Iran],” Bahadori Jahromi said, adding that the IAEA’s report has nothing to do with the negotiations and such issues would not affect the negotiations.

Following the International Atomic Energy Agency’s move to pass an anti-Iran resolution on June 8, Iran’s top nuclear official said the country has begun injecting uranium gas into advanced centrifuges and disconnected some UN nuclear agency’s cameras monitoring its sites outside the Safeguards Agreement.

As Tehran has deplored the UN nuclear chief’s “political and untechnical” attitudes, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has blamed a halt in the Vienna talks on the revival of the JCPOA on the US’ failure to respond to the initiatives put forward by Iran and Europe.

Since April 2021, several rounds of talks between Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA – Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia – have been held in the Austrian capital to bring the US back into the Iran deal. The Vienna talks, however, exclude American diplomats due to their country’s withdrawal from the deal.
