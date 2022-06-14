‘Israel’ Demolished 1k+ Palestinian Structures in 2021, Displaced More Than 1,800 Civilians

Islam Times - A new report revealed that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces demolished about 1,032 Palestinian homes and buildings in the occupied cities of West Bank and al-Quds in 2021.

According to a report published by Land Research Center of the Arab Studies Society on Sunday, 361 Palestinian-owned structures were demolished during that period, displacing 1,834 Palestinians, including 954 children, the Palestinian Information Center reported.Additionally, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces have demolished 671 facilities providing various services for more than 5,455 Palestinians, including 2,600 children and 1,800 women.The report further said 93 wells that supplied water for 1,800 dunums of Palestinian agricultural land were demolished last year, in addition to 216 barns housing more than 16,400 heads of sheep.The Tel Aviv occupation regime routinely demolishes Palestinian houses in the occupied West Bank and East al-Quds, claiming that the structures have been built without permits, which are almost impossible to obtain. They also sometimes order Palestinian owners to demolish their own houses or pay the costs of the demolition.The Zionist entity has already occupied thousands of dunums of Palestinian agricultural land to construct and expand new illegal settler units in various areas in the West Bank.The Tel Aviv regime also plans to force out Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East al-Quds in in an attempt to replace them with settlers.That plan sparked days of fighting between the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas and the Israeli regime in May last year.More than 600,000 Zionist settlers occupy more than 230 settlements built since the 1967 ‘Israeli’ occupation of the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and al-Quds.All ‘Israeli’ settlements are illegal under international law. The United Nations Security Council has condemned the Zionist settlement activities in the occupied territories in several resolutions.Meanwhile, Zionist forces have killed at least five Palestinians and arrested more than 1,738 others, including children and women, in the West Bank and al-Quds since the beginning of the year, as the regime's oppression of Palestinians continues unabated, the Palestinian Information Center reported.Among the five Palestinians killed was veteran Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was fatally shot by ‘Israeli’ occupation troops in the occupied West Bank on May 11.Another Palestinian killed since the start of the year was 57-year-old Fahmi Hamad, who died of tear gas inhalation suffered during an ‘Israeli’ raid on the Qalandiya refugee camp on January 24.Karim Jamal Qawasmi, from al-Quds at-Tur neighborhood, was also killed after allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack at the gates of al-Aqsa Mosque on March 5, while Palestinian Yamin Javal was murdered during confrontations in the town of Abu Dis in East al-Quds on March 7.Also on May 14, 23-year-old Palestinian Walid al-Sharif, from the town of Beit Hanina in al-Quds, succumbed to critical wounds he sustained in the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the third Friday of Ramadan.Since the start of the holy month of Ramadan, the regime in Tel Aviv has escalated its crackdown on Palestinians by arresting a number of Palestinians in occupied East al-Quds, desecrating al-Aqsa mosque, issuing new restrictions on the Palestinian people’s entry into the mosque, and ordering the demolition of Palestinian homes and agricultural facilities.