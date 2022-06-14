WW3 Already Declared, Pope Francis Believes

Islam Times - World War 3 is already here, La Stampa quoted Pope Francis as saying on Tuesday.

"A few years ago, it occurred to me to say that we are experiencing World War 3 in bits and pieces. Here, for me today World War 3 has already been declared," the pontiff said at a meeting with editors of Jesuit magazines. "And this is an aspect that should make us reflect.What is happening to humanity that has had three world wars in a century? And this is bad for humanity, it’s a calamity," the Italian newspaper quoted Francis as saying, TASS reported.The Pope also pointed to conflicts in some parts of Africa, in northern Nigeria and in the north of the Congo, "where war is still raging, and no one cares," saying, "The world is at war."