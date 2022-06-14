At least Six People Injured in Shelling of Russian Town Bordering Ukraine: Russian Official

Islam Times - A Russian official says at least six people have been injured in cross-border shelling in a Russian town, where several residential buildings were also damaged.

The attack occurred in the town of Klintsy, in the Bryansk region on the border with Ukraine, on Tuesday, the regional governor said.Alexander Bogomaz said on the Telegram messaging app that the number of injured had risen to six from an earlier tally of four."Those injured have shrapnel wounds," Bogomaz wrote. "They were all admitted to a local hospital. Their condition is stable."The shelling came a day after at least five people were killed in the breakaway region of Donetsk. Officials and Russian news agencies reported several Ukrainian artillery strikes, including on a market and a maternity hospital in the city of Donetsk, on Monday.UN Spokesman Stephane Dujarric condemned the attack, saying, "Any attack on civilian infrastructure, especially health facilities, is a clear violation of international law."Regional officials reported an upsurge in Ukrainian shelling in eastern Ukrainian towns, while Kiev keeps denying carrying out any attacks on the two regions, the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military campaign in Ukraine in late February. At the time, Putin said one of the goals of what he called a "special military operation" was to "de-Nazify" Ukraine.The war in Ukraine inflamed tensions between Russia and the West, with the US and its NATO allies imposing unprecedented sanctions on Moscow and supplying large caches of weapons to Ukraine in defiance of warnings from the Kremlin.