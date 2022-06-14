0
Tuesday 14 June 2022 - 23:17

UK Set to Deport First Group of Asylum Seekers to Rwanda Despite Warnings

Rejecting calls by human rights groups to stop the government from carrying out its “inhumane” plan, a high court judge on Friday ruled that the first planned flight could take place.

The court of appeal in London on Monday upheld the high court’s controversial decision to deny an injunction to block the first flight of failed asylum-seekers.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday that Britain expects the first flight of asylum seekers to depart for Rwanda on Tuesday. She said any person who avoids that flight due to legal proceedings will be put on a later one.

Announced in April, the British government’s controversial plan is part of an initial £120 million deal with the landlocked central African country, whose own human rights record has been under scrutiny.

Human rights groups say the policy is inhumane and will put vulnerable asylum seekers at greater risk.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has warned that Rwanda does not have the capacity and infrastructure to handle the process, and there is a risk some migrants could be deported to their home countries.

Filippo Grandi condemned the British government's plan during a press conference in Geneva on Monday, calling it “all wrong” and saying it should not be “exporting its responsibility to another country”.

“The precedent that this creates is catastrophic for a concept that needs to be shared like asylum,” he said. “To export that responsibility to another country runs contrary to any notion of responsibility-sharing of international responsibility.”
