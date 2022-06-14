0
Tuesday 14 June 2022 - 23:52

Bahrain’s King Orders Cabinet Reshuffle amid Debt Crisis, Names New Oil Minister

Story Code : 999369
Bahrain’s King Orders Cabinet Reshuffle amid Debt Crisis, Names New Oil Minister
As part of the reshuffle, Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Dainah, the country's envoy for climate affairs, will be the new minister of oil and environment, replacing Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.

Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa has been appointed the deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure, while Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani has been entrusted with the industry and commerce ministry, and Fatima bint Jaafer Al Sairafi has accepted the charge as tourism minister.

Bahrain’s state news agency BNA quoted Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa as saying that the reshuffle “will bring new ideas and a renewed drive to continue advancing the public sector”.

“The reshuffle, the largest in the country’s history, has resulted in a change of 17 out of 22 ministers, with the introduction of a large proportion of young ministers, including four females”, a government spokesperson said.

The reshuffle comes as Bahrain’s bonds have been rated "junk" by major credit rating agencies.

In 2018, the tiny island country received a $10 billion aid package from its Persian Gulf Arab allies that helped it avert a credit crunch.

Rating agencies Fitch and Moody's have said Bahrain would likely need more financing from its neighbors.

The kingdom has been rocked, on a regular basis, by anti-regime demonstrations ever since a popular uprising began in mid-February 2011.

The participants demand that the Al Khalifah regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all citizens to be established.

Manama, however, has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent.

The authorities have detained rights campaigners, cracked down on major opposition political parties, revoked the nationality of several pro-democracy activists, and deported those left stateless.
Comment


Featured Stories
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran
Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran
14 June 2022
Iraq’s Nujaba: PMU To Continue Fight against American-Zionist Terrorism
Iraq’s Nujaba: PMU To Continue Fight against American-Zionist Terrorism
14 June 2022
Top US, China National Security Figures Hold “Candid” Talks
Top US, China National Security Figures Hold “Candid” Talks
14 June 2022
DPR: Ukraine Has
DPR: Ukraine Has 'Crossed All Lines'
14 June 2022
Russia Blasts Israeli Attack on Damascus Airport, Urges Tel Aviv to Stop Its Aggression
Russia Blasts Israeli Attack on Damascus Airport, Urges Tel Aviv to Stop Its Aggression
13 June 2022
‘Israel’ Worried Will Be Showered by Tens of Thousands of Rocket Bombs in War with Lebanon
‘Israel’ Worried Will Be Showered by Tens of Thousands of Rocket Bombs in War with Lebanon
13 June 2022
Biden shouldn’t run again, Democrats tell NYT
Biden shouldn’t run again, Democrats tell NYT
13 June 2022
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
12 June 2022
Taiwan Says It’s Willing to Engage with China, Doesn’t Want to Close Door
Taiwan Says It’s Willing to Engage with China, Doesn’t Want to Close Door
12 June 2022
Sheikh Taleh Bagirzadeh, the imprisoned leader of Azerbaijan’s Movement for Muslim Unity (MMU)
Imprisoned Azerbaijani Muslim leader goes on hunger strike over profanity
12 June 2022
China
China says ties with US at critical juncture, vows to 'fight to the very end'
12 June 2022
Survivors of the USS Liberty stand in front of the ship
Survivors of US warship sunk by Israel in 1967 remember victims, slam persisting govt. cover-up
12 June 2022