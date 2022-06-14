Bahrain’s King Orders Cabinet Reshuffle amid Debt Crisis, Names New Oil Minister

Islam Times - Bahrain's embattled ruler, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in a decree has ordered a cabinet reshuffle as the tiny Persian Gulf country continues to grapple with the debt crisis.

As part of the reshuffle, Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Dainah, the country's envoy for climate affairs, will be the new minister of oil and environment, replacing Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa has been appointed the deputy prime minister and minister of infrastructure, while Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani has been entrusted with the industry and commerce ministry, and Fatima bint Jaafer Al Sairafi has accepted the charge as tourism minister.Bahrain’s state news agency BNA quoted Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa as saying that the reshuffle “will bring new ideas and a renewed drive to continue advancing the public sector”.“The reshuffle, the largest in the country’s history, has resulted in a change of 17 out of 22 ministers, with the introduction of a large proportion of young ministers, including four females”, a government spokesperson said.The reshuffle comes as Bahrain’s bonds have been rated "junk" by major credit rating agencies.In 2018, the tiny island country received a $10 billion aid package from its Persian Gulf Arab allies that helped it avert a credit crunch.Rating agencies Fitch and Moody's have said Bahrain would likely need more financing from its neighbors.The kingdom has been rocked, on a regular basis, by anti-regime demonstrations ever since a popular uprising began in mid-February 2011.The participants demand that the Al Khalifah regime relinquish power and allow a just system representing all citizens to be established.Manama, however, has gone to great lengths to clamp down on any sign of dissent.The authorities have detained rights campaigners, cracked down on major opposition political parties, revoked the nationality of several pro-democracy activists, and deported those left stateless.