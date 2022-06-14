0
Tuesday 14 June 2022 - 23:56

Beijing Says US Shows its True Hegemonic Nature by Spreading Disinformation on China

Last week, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Wei Fenghe and traded barbs at their first meeting on the sidelines of the annual Shangri-La Dialog security summit in Singapore.

Austin said Beijing must “refrain from further destabilizing actions toward Taiwan,” while his Chinese counterpart hit back, vowing that China would “fight to the very end … at all cost.”

Wei warned that China-US ties are at a critical juncture, stressing that his country has “no choice” but to fight if attempts are made to separate Taiwan from China. He also urged Washington to “stop smearing and containing China... stop interfering in China's internal affairs and stop harming China's interests.” 

Under the “One-China” policy, almost all world countries recognize China's sovereignty over Taiwan. The US, too, recognizes the principle but has long courted Taipei in an attempt to unnerve Beijing. Furthermore, Washington, which backs Taipei’s secessionist president, also continues to sell weapons to the island in violation of its own stated policy.

On Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, at a press conference, denounced the US for its hegemonic nature, creating discord, and spreading anti-China disinformation.

“We noticed that the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin said in his remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue that China has adopted a more coercive and aggressive approach to its territorial claims in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, and the stakes are especially stark in the Taiwan Strait,” he said.

Austin “also said that the US remains committed to its one-China policy. The Chinese delegation attending the event has responded to Secretary Austin’s remarks. I would like to stress that by repeatedly spreading disinformation and painting an ugly picture of China, the US could only further expose its ill intention to sow discord and the true nature of its hegemonic practices and exercise of power politics,” Wang added.

China claims sovereignty over almost all of the South China Sea. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Brunei, and Taiwan have competing claims. Beijing also claims sovereignty over most of the East China Sea where Japan and South Korea have competing claims.

China is particularly locked in a long-running territorial dispute with Japan over an uninhabited yet strategically important island group - known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China – in the East China Sea.

Beijing accuses Washington, which sides with China’s rival claimants in the maritime disputes, of interfering in regional issues and deliberately stirring up tensions in the strategic waters of both seas.
