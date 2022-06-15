0
Wednesday 15 June 2022 - 01:24

WH Confirms Biden Plans to Run for Second Term

"What I can say is the President has repeatedly said that he plans to run in 2024, and I'm gonna have to leave it there … All I can say is that the President intends to do what the President plans to do," Jean-Pierre told CNN.

The official assured that the administration is not focused on the age issue and the president’s priority is working for the benefit of American people and improving their lives.

This statement came hot on the heels of a New York Times article which quoted David Axelrod, former chief strategist in the Barack Obama administration, as saying that Biden's age "would be a major issue" if he does run for a second term. Jean-Pierre dubbed these comments "hearsay – it's fallacious".

Other White House officials previously confirmed Biden's reelection bid, including former spokesperson Jen Psaki.

In December, Biden told ABC in an interview that he will run for reelection in 2024 if he remains in good health. Biden added that the possible participation of former President Trump only increases the odds of his nomination.

In April, The Hill reported that Biden told Obama that he will seek reelection in 2024, without specifying when the two had this conversation.
