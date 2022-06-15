EU to Increase Gas Supplies from Israel to Reduce its Reliance on Russia

Islam Times - The European Commission President said on Tuesday that the European Union, Egypt, and Israel would sign a trilateral memorandum on Wednesday to increase gas supplies from Israel to Europe via Egypt.

"It is for us very important and I am very grateful that we are now discussing this fascinating project that you are willing to increase the deliveries of gas to the EU via Egypt and tomorrow we will already take a very big step with the signing of a trilateral memorandum of understanding between "Israel," the EU, and Egypt," Von der Leyen said.

The agreement is part of the EU's effort to reduce its reliance on Russia and secure its energy supplies from elsewhere.

Yesterday, it was announced that Von Der Leyen and Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi were scheduled to visit Israel as the EU seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian fossil fuel imports.

Ursula Von der Leyen was speaking during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in the occupied Jerusalem Al-Quds.