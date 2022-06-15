0
Wednesday 15 June 2022 - 01:40

‘Israel’ Continues Exploring Disputable Maritime Zones, US Mediator Insolently Says Lebanon Cannot Restore Rights

Story Code : 999381
The Lebanese officials voiced a united stance on the demarcation issue, underlining the Lebanese rights in this regard.
 
However, the insolent mediator said, during an interview with Al-Hurra News Channel, that Lebanon will not be able to obtain its rights, adding that the issue would be complicated.
 
Hochstein expressed satisfactions with what he heard from Lebanese officials in his meetings with them on Tuesday, adding that this ill enable the sea border negotiations with Israel to “go forward.”
 
“The good news is that I heard a lot more unanimity, a lot more unity of message (and) serious preparation for the visit,” Hochstein said.
 
“They shared some ideas of how to continue the negotiations, the basis for which to continue the negotiations and to take it a step forward,” he added.
 
In an article published last October, Al-Akhbar Lebanese daily described the US envoy as “an Israeli-born who served with the Israeli occupation army, killed the people of this land (Lebanon) and now acts in Beirut as a man on a spy mission in favor of his “homeland” (the Zionist entity).”
 
The Greek firm Energean’s FPSO arrived on June 6 near the disputed maritime zone, knowing that Energean signed in 2018 an agreement with the Zionist entity to drill and extract gas and oil in occupied Palestine’s offshore, and the disputed field of Karish.
