Wednesday 15 June 2022 - 10:23

Bill To Dissolve the Knesset to Be Voted On Next Week

If Yamina’s Nir Orbach votes for the bill, there would be a majority, but Orbach does not want to crown Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

According to the coalition agreement, Lapid would automatically become prime minister of a caretaker government during an election and until a new government would be formed, if the current government was brought down by two MKs from Bennett’s camp: Orbach and former coalition chairwoman Idit Silman.

If the bill passes, an election would be held on the first Tuesday after 90 days that does not fall on a holiday or a holiday eve, October 25.

Bennett’s governing coalition will be defeated in every vote that will take place in the Knesset on Wednesday, due to rebellious MKs from four different parties.

Wednesday is the day that the Knesset votes on bills presented by the opposition. The coalition is expected to boycott all the votes in an effort to minimize the humiliation from the losses, as it did in the only vote in the Knesset plenum on Monday.

No bills were brought to a vote on Tuesday.
