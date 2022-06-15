Ex-IRGC Chief: Iran Dealing Blows to Israel Constantly

Islam Times - The former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) pointed to the blows that the Zionist regime has received and continues to receive from Iran, saying many of those operations have remained confidential.

In an interview with Tasnim on Wednesday, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari reacted to comments from the Zionist regime’s officials about some recent incidents in Iran.“The Zionist regime and its officials know better what blows they have received from the Islamic Republic so far, some of which are even still in progress as they (Zionists) are being hit from that area,” the general said.The former IRGC commander said the Zionist regime has suffered those blows in different countries across the region, from the Islamic resistance in various regional countries, and even inside the occupied Palestinian territories.It is unfortunate that the Islamic Republic cannot declare and publicize many of the blows it has dealt to the Israeli regime, the general said, adding that those operations have often been kept confidential.However, he said, when the Zionist regime carries out a terror attack, like the cowardly assassination of IRGC member Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, it announces it explicitly.The unfair assassination attack, which took place when the late IRGC serviceman was inside his car in front of his house without any bodyguard, had no operational value for the Zionist regime in technical terms and resembled the blind assassination attacks that the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) terrorist group used to conduct in the 1980s, the general added.Iran and the resistance front have dealt several times greater blows to the Israeli regime before and after the martyrdom of Sayyad Khodaei, but their details cannot be disclosed, Major General Jafari stated, noting that the Iranian people have realized those reactions.“When the Zionist regime conducts one operation, it is mindful that it would get responses for it several times,” he added.The former commander went on to say that the enemies are resorting to psychological and media campaigns to claim responsibility for other accidents that happen in Iran, while they are aware that such incidents have nothing to do with them.