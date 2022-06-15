Zelensky Calls on West to Ship Missile Defense Systems to Ukraine

Islam Times - Ukraine needs modern missile defense weapons, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said Tuesday, calling on the West to ship such weapons to Kiev.

"Again and again, we repeat to our partners that Ukraine needs modern missile defense weapons," Zelensky said in a video address, published in the Presidential Office Telegram channel."Our state does not have enough of it yet, but it is our state that requires such weapons the most right now in Europe. Delaying of their shipments cannot be justified," he added, TASS reported.Zelensky noted that Ukraine first requested shipment of missile defense weapons long before the beginning of the Russian attack."There will be many important negotiations this week, and not only with European politicians, who can afford shipping modern missile defense systems to Ukraine," he believes.Speaking at a briefing for reporters on March 12, Zelensky claimed that Ukraine needs missile defense systems, and is ready to pay for their shipments. In late May, the US Department of Defense did not confirm information about the shipment of US-made Patriot missile air defense systems within the $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, approved by Congress.