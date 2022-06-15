0
Wednesday 15 June 2022 - 21:52

Russia Urges Ukrainian Troops In Severodonetsk to Surrender

Story Code : 999497
Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, said on Tuesday Ukrainian forces should “stop their senseless resistance and lay down arms” from 8 a.m. Moscow time [0500 GMT].
 
He added that the civilians encircled in the Azot chemical plant would be let out through a humanitarian corridor.
 
Severodonetsk has been the epicenter of the battles in eastern Ukraine for control over the industrialized Donbass region, made up of the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces.
 
After the capture of Severodonetsk, Russian forces are expected to take control of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk to complete their takeover of the entire Donbass.
 
Russia launched its special military offensive in Ukraine on February 24.
 
Western countries responded to Russia’s operation by backing Ukraine with cash and increasingly heavy weaponry, while imposing unprecedented waves of sanction against Moscow.
 
Russia has repeatedly warned the West against continuing military assistance to Kiev, saying the weapons deliveries were “pouring oil on the flames of the war.”
