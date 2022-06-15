Russia Urges Ukrainian Troops In Severodonetsk to Surrender

Islam Times - Russia urged the Ukrainian forces holed up in a chemical plant in the strategic city of Severodonetsk in the Donbass to lay down their arms by early Wednesday, as it pushes ahead to completely bring the eastern region under its control.

He added that the civilians encircled in the Azot chemical plant would be let out through a humanitarian corridor.

Severodonetsk has been the epicenter of the battles in eastern Ukraine for control over the industrialized Donbass region, made up of the Luhansk and Donetsk provinces.

After the capture of Severodonetsk, Russian forces are expected to take control of Slovyansk and Kramatorsk to complete their takeover of the entire Donbass.

Russia launched its special military offensive in Ukraine on February 24.

Western countries responded to Russia’s operation by backing Ukraine with cash and increasingly heavy weaponry, while imposing unprecedented waves of sanction against Moscow.

Russia has repeatedly warned the West against continuing military assistance to Kiev, saying the weapons deliveries were “pouring oil on the flames of the war.”

Mikhail Mizintsev, head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, said on Tuesday Ukrainian forces should “stop their senseless resistance and lay down arms” from 8 a.m. Moscow time [0500 GMT].