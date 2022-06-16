Sayyed Al-Houthi: Saudi, UAE Bets on American-Israeli Support in Yemen Have Fallen

Islam Times - Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddin Al-Houthi stressed Wednesday that the Saudi and Emirati arrogance and bets on the Americans and Israelis have fallen.

Welcoming a delegation representing Al-Hodeidah locals, Sayyed Al-Houthi hailed their steadfastness in face of the Saudi-led aggression’s practices.Sayyed Al-Houthi indicated that the Saudi-led aggression’s practices reflect the worst history chapters, hailing the Yemeni resistance and victory over the aggression.On June 2, the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen said that Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months. However, the Saudi-led aggression forces have continued violating the ceasefire in several Yemeni areas.