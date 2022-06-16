0
Thursday 16 June 2022 - 06:24

Sayyed Al-Houthi: Saudi, UAE Bets on American-Israeli Support in Yemen Have Fallen

Story Code : 999521
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Saudi, UAE Bets on American-Israeli Support in Yemen Have Fallen
Welcoming a delegation representing Al-Hodeidah locals, Sayyed Al-Houthi hailed their steadfastness in face of the Saudi-led aggression’s practices.

Sayyed Al-Houthi indicated that the Saudi-led aggression’s practices reflect the worst history chapters, hailing the Yemeni resistance and victory over the aggression.

On June 2, the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen said that Yemen’s warring parties have agreed to renew a nationwide truce for another two months. However, the Saudi-led aggression forces have continued violating the ceasefire in several Yemeni areas.
