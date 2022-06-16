0
Thursday 16 June 2022 - 06:28

Zionist Authorities Opening Airspace for Qatar Flights during World Cup

Story Code : 999523
Zionist Authorities Opening Airspace for Qatar Flights during World Cup
The agreement will allow for shorter and more direct routes between European and American destinations and Doha.

“The State of Israel shows a sporty spirit and allows its air borders to be opened for the benefit of flights and pilots,” Israeli Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli said.

The Israel Airports Authority, Israeli Air Force and Israel’s Civil Aviation Authority were involved in the agreement on the Israeli side, with the participation of the Jordanian aviation authorities and Eurocontrol.

With a massive increase in flights expected in and out of Qatar for the global soccer tournament, airlines will be able to cross into Palestinian airspace from Cypriot airspace before entering Jordanian airspace and vice versa.

“For us, this is a special operation in the air control system, but it is one of the most important sporting events in the world. It is a great privilege to be part of such a global operation,” said Udi Bar-Oz, deputy director general for operations at the Israel Airports Authority.

“The leading teams in the world will pass over Israel excited and looking forward on the way to Qatar and happy or disappointed back to their country and we will serve as an air bridge for them.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Ex-IRGC Chief: Iran Dealing Blows to Israel Constantly
Ex-IRGC Chief: Iran Dealing Blows to Israel Constantly
Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria Blasts Israeli Missile Strikes as ‘Unacceptable’
Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria Blasts Israeli Missile Strikes as ‘Unacceptable’
15 June 2022
Pentagon Updates US Goals in Ukraine
Pentagon Updates US Goals in Ukraine
15 June 2022
US to Send Heavy Guided Missiles to Ukraine
US to Send Heavy Guided Missiles to Ukraine
15 June 2022
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
14 June 2022
Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran
Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran
14 June 2022
Iraq’s Nujaba: PMU To Continue Fight against American-Zionist Terrorism
Iraq’s Nujaba: PMU To Continue Fight against American-Zionist Terrorism
14 June 2022
Top US, China National Security Figures Hold “Candid” Talks
Top US, China National Security Figures Hold “Candid” Talks
14 June 2022
DPR: Ukraine Has
DPR: Ukraine Has 'Crossed All Lines'
14 June 2022
Russia Blasts Israeli Attack on Damascus Airport, Urges Tel Aviv to Stop Its Aggression
Russia Blasts Israeli Attack on Damascus Airport, Urges Tel Aviv to Stop Its Aggression
13 June 2022
‘Israel’ Worried Will Be Showered by Tens of Thousands of Rocket Bombs in War with Lebanon
‘Israel’ Worried Will Be Showered by Tens of Thousands of Rocket Bombs in War with Lebanon
13 June 2022
Biden shouldn’t run again, Democrats tell NYT
Biden shouldn’t run again, Democrats tell NYT
13 June 2022
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
12 June 2022