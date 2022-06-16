0
Thursday 16 June 2022 - 07:21

Zionist Entity Signs Gas Export Agreement with EU, Egypt

Story Code : 999535
Zionist Entity Signs Gas Export Agreement with EU, Egypt
The signing ceremony took place in Cairo with the participation of Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, who departed for Egypt’s capital Tuesday night to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Egypt’s Oil and Natural Resources Minister Tarek El-Molla and EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson signed the agreement on behalf of Egypt and the EU.

“Israel, Egypt and the European Union have signed a commitment to transfer natural gas to deal with the energy crisis,” Elharrar said at a press conference following the ceremony.

“This is a statement to those who see in our region only evil forces and conflict. This agreement shows we are paving a new path of partnership, solidarity and stability. We are changing the way we are viewed in the region.”

In recent weeks, Energy Ministry officials have held discussions with EU officials regarding the sale of Israeli gas to Europe, which will be transferred through an existing gas pipeline to Egypt, where the gas can then be transported to Europe.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EU is determined to reduce its dependence on Russian gas and is therefore turning to a certain number of countries, including Israel, to sign agreements for the export of gas to the continent.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ex-IRGC Chief: Iran Dealing Blows to Israel Constantly
Ex-IRGC Chief: Iran Dealing Blows to Israel Constantly
Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria Blasts Israeli Missile Strikes as ‘Unacceptable’
Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria Blasts Israeli Missile Strikes as ‘Unacceptable’
15 June 2022
Pentagon Updates US Goals in Ukraine
Pentagon Updates US Goals in Ukraine
15 June 2022
US to Send Heavy Guided Missiles to Ukraine
US to Send Heavy Guided Missiles to Ukraine
15 June 2022
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
14 June 2022
Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran
Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran
14 June 2022
Iraq’s Nujaba: PMU To Continue Fight against American-Zionist Terrorism
Iraq’s Nujaba: PMU To Continue Fight against American-Zionist Terrorism
14 June 2022
Top US, China National Security Figures Hold “Candid” Talks
Top US, China National Security Figures Hold “Candid” Talks
14 June 2022
DPR: Ukraine Has
DPR: Ukraine Has 'Crossed All Lines'
14 June 2022
Russia Blasts Israeli Attack on Damascus Airport, Urges Tel Aviv to Stop Its Aggression
Russia Blasts Israeli Attack on Damascus Airport, Urges Tel Aviv to Stop Its Aggression
13 June 2022
‘Israel’ Worried Will Be Showered by Tens of Thousands of Rocket Bombs in War with Lebanon
‘Israel’ Worried Will Be Showered by Tens of Thousands of Rocket Bombs in War with Lebanon
13 June 2022
Biden shouldn’t run again, Democrats tell NYT
Biden shouldn’t run again, Democrats tell NYT
13 June 2022
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
12 June 2022