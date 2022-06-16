0
Thursday 16 June 2022 - 09:25

New Activity Detected at North Korea’s Nuclear Testing Facility

Story Code : 999565
New Activity Detected at North Korea’s Nuclear Testing Facility
The Washington DC-based think tank said commercial satellite imagery it obtained from June 14 showed “minor new activity” at Tunnel No 3 “, indicating that the refurbishment and construction work during the past four months (was) essentially complete, and the tunnel is now ready for the oft-speculated seventh nuclear test”, Al Jazeera reported.

It added that there appeared to be “new construction activity” at Tunnel No 4, “strongly suggesting an effort to reenable it for potential future testing”.

After conducting a record number of missile tests this year, including an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the United States, South Korea and Japan believe Pyongyang is gearing up for its first nuclear test in five years. Punggye-ri was dismantled in 2018 – with North Korea sharing eye-catching pictures of the tunnel entrances being blown up – as the country embarked on a brief period of high-level diplomacy over denuclearization.

The CSIS analysis said the images showed new construction materials near the entrance to the portal at Tunnel No 4, which was destroyed in 2018.

“The extent of actual damage inside the tunnels due to the disabling was unclear, and these new indicators of activity suggest that the disabling was not complete, as is the case with Tunnel No. 3,” the think tank said.

Punggye-ri was used as a nuclear test site for more than 10 years from 2006, with six tests taking place there.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said last week that there were indications that one of the passages known as adits at Punggye-ri had been reopened, possibly in preparation for a nuclear test. It said the country also continued to expand key facilities at its main Yongbyon nuclear site.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ex-IRGC Chief: Iran Dealing Blows to Israel Constantly
Ex-IRGC Chief: Iran Dealing Blows to Israel Constantly
Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria Blasts Israeli Missile Strikes as ‘Unacceptable’
Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria Blasts Israeli Missile Strikes as ‘Unacceptable’
15 June 2022
Pentagon Updates US Goals in Ukraine
Pentagon Updates US Goals in Ukraine
15 June 2022
US to Send Heavy Guided Missiles to Ukraine
US to Send Heavy Guided Missiles to Ukraine
15 June 2022
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
14 June 2022
Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran
Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran
14 June 2022
Iraq’s Nujaba: PMU To Continue Fight against American-Zionist Terrorism
Iraq’s Nujaba: PMU To Continue Fight against American-Zionist Terrorism
14 June 2022
Top US, China National Security Figures Hold “Candid” Talks
Top US, China National Security Figures Hold “Candid” Talks
14 June 2022
DPR: Ukraine Has
DPR: Ukraine Has 'Crossed All Lines'
14 June 2022
Russia Blasts Israeli Attack on Damascus Airport, Urges Tel Aviv to Stop Its Aggression
Russia Blasts Israeli Attack on Damascus Airport, Urges Tel Aviv to Stop Its Aggression
13 June 2022
‘Israel’ Worried Will Be Showered by Tens of Thousands of Rocket Bombs in War with Lebanon
‘Israel’ Worried Will Be Showered by Tens of Thousands of Rocket Bombs in War with Lebanon
13 June 2022
Biden shouldn’t run again, Democrats tell NYT
Biden shouldn’t run again, Democrats tell NYT
13 June 2022
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
Kissinger: US ‘Infinitely’ More Polarized Today Than During Vietnam War
12 June 2022