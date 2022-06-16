US Lawmakers: Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia “Really Bad Idea”

Islam Times - Following the announcement of US President Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia next month, multiple US lawmakers expressed their concerns, CNN reported, ignoring, however, the Israeli occupation crimes against Palestinians.

Among those who made remarks on the upcoming visit was Senate Majority Whip Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, who called on the US President to change his plans.Durbin considered that “It’s a tough call. Sustaining the energy services for our allies and NATO, doing something to increase the oil supply in the world, perhaps bring down gasoline prices. All these things are timely and important. But I’m sorry he has to do it with Saudis.”A “really bad idea”On his part, Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, described Biden’s trip as a “really bad idea”, especially in regard to the case of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.“What’s the fundamental issue in the world right now? It’s the authoritarians. … I don’t think you go say, ‘Well, circumstances change. We sit down with a murderer who killed a journalist (Khashoggi) who lives in Virginia.'”Kaine said that he thinks Biden’s coming meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) is “a big mistake,” adding that “I’d meet with (the) foreign minister. I’d meet with the Saudi ambassador. I’d meet with the King, but I wouldn’t meet with MBS.”On his part, Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, another member of Senate Foreign Relations, said that he has “real worries” over the Saudi Arabia trip.“I think I need to hear more from the administration to understand what kind of commitments they’ve gotten from the kingdom to change their ways,” he mentioned.