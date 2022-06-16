0
Thursday 16 June 2022 - 11:10

US Lawmakers: Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia “Really Bad Idea”

Story Code : 999575
US Lawmakers: Biden’s Trip to Saudi Arabia “Really Bad Idea”
Among those who made remarks on the upcoming visit was Senate Majority Whip Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, who called on the US President to change his plans.

Durbin considered that “It’s a tough call. Sustaining the energy services for our allies and NATO, doing something to increase the oil supply in the world, perhaps bring down gasoline prices. All these things are timely and important. But I’m sorry he has to do it with Saudis.”

A “really bad idea”

On his part, Virginia Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, described Biden’s trip as a “really bad idea”, especially in regard to the case of the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

“What’s the fundamental issue in the world right now? It’s the authoritarians. … I don’t think you go say, ‘Well, circumstances change. We sit down with a murderer who killed a journalist (Khashoggi) who lives in Virginia.'”

Kaine said that he thinks Biden’s coming meeting with Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) is “a big mistake,” adding that “I’d meet with (the) foreign minister. I’d meet with the Saudi ambassador. I’d meet with the King, but I wouldn’t meet with MBS.”

On his part, Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy, another member of Senate Foreign Relations, said that he has “real worries” over the Saudi Arabia trip.

“I think I need to hear more from the administration to understand what kind of commitments they’ve gotten from the kingdom to change their ways,” he mentioned.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Arrests Element Linked with 2 French Spies
Iran Arrests Element Linked with 2 French Spies
Saudis Seize another Yemeni Fuel Tanker in Violation of Truce
Saudis Seize another Yemeni Fuel Tanker in Violation of Truce
16 June 2022
Biden Announces another $1 Bln in Military Aid for Ukraine, Fanning Flames of War
Biden Announces another $1 Bln in Military Aid for Ukraine, Fanning Flames of War
16 June 2022
New Activity Detected at North Korea’s Nuclear Testing Facility
New Activity Detected at North Korea’s Nuclear Testing Facility
16 June 2022
Ex-IRGC Chief: Iran Dealing Blows to Israel Constantly
Ex-IRGC Chief: Iran Dealing Blows to Israel Constantly
15 June 2022
Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria Blasts Israeli Missile Strikes as ‘Unacceptable’
Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria Blasts Israeli Missile Strikes as ‘Unacceptable’
15 June 2022
Pentagon Updates US Goals in Ukraine
Pentagon Updates US Goals in Ukraine
15 June 2022
US to Send Heavy Guided Missiles to Ukraine
US to Send Heavy Guided Missiles to Ukraine
15 June 2022
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
14 June 2022
Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran
Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran
14 June 2022
Iraq’s Nujaba: PMU To Continue Fight against American-Zionist Terrorism
Iraq’s Nujaba: PMU To Continue Fight against American-Zionist Terrorism
14 June 2022
Top US, China National Security Figures Hold “Candid” Talks
Top US, China National Security Figures Hold “Candid” Talks
14 June 2022
DPR: Ukraine Has
DPR: Ukraine Has 'Crossed All Lines'
14 June 2022