0
Thursday 16 June 2022 - 11:16

Saudis Seize another Yemeni Fuel Tanker in Violation of Truce

Story Code : 999577
Saudis Seize another Yemeni Fuel Tanker in Violation of Truce
The tanker, called Fos Power, had obtained necessary entry permits from the United Nations, but was barred from docking at Yemen’s western port of Hudaydah, Essam al-Mutawakil, a spokesman for the Yemeni National Oil Company, said on Wednesday.

“The Saudi-led coalition, keeping up its breaches  of the ceasefire, captured a fuel tanker carrying 30,148 tons of gasoline and did not allow it to enter Hudaydah port, while the tanker had received required permits from the UN,” al-Mutawakil said.

In a similar development on Tuesday, the coalition refused to authorize the Princess Halima tanker carrying 23,920 tons of gasoline to anchor at Yemen’s western port of Hudaydah and offload its cargo.

The capture of fuel tankers comes as, according to terms of the UN-brokered ceasefire in Yemen, tankers carrying oil products are entitled to dock at the port of Hudaydah.

According to a report by Yemen’s al-Masirah television network, the Saudi-led coalition forces violated the UN-brokered ceasefire at least 83 times during the past 24 hours.

The truce initially went into effect at the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan [falling on April 2, 2022], reviving hopes that it could lead to lasting peace and would improve the lives of people in the crisis-hit Arab nation.

In compliance with the agreement, the coalition agreed to end its attacks on the Yemeni soil, which began in March 2015 to change Yemen’s power structure in favor of the country’s former Saudi-allied officials.

The coalition also agreed to end a simultaneous siege that it has been enforcing against Yemen.

On June 3, the UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg announced that the parties to the conflict in Yemen have agreed to the United Nations' proposal to renew the current truce in the impoverished country for two additional months.

However, since the beginning of the truce, the Saudi-led coalition has violated the terms of the truce time and time again.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Arrests Element Linked with 2 French Spies
Iran Arrests Element Linked with 2 French Spies
Saudis Seize another Yemeni Fuel Tanker in Violation of Truce
Saudis Seize another Yemeni Fuel Tanker in Violation of Truce
16 June 2022
Biden Announces another $1 Bln in Military Aid for Ukraine, Fanning Flames of War
Biden Announces another $1 Bln in Military Aid for Ukraine, Fanning Flames of War
16 June 2022
New Activity Detected at North Korea’s Nuclear Testing Facility
New Activity Detected at North Korea’s Nuclear Testing Facility
16 June 2022
Ex-IRGC Chief: Iran Dealing Blows to Israel Constantly
Ex-IRGC Chief: Iran Dealing Blows to Israel Constantly
15 June 2022
Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria Blasts Israeli Missile Strikes as ‘Unacceptable’
Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria Blasts Israeli Missile Strikes as ‘Unacceptable’
15 June 2022
Pentagon Updates US Goals in Ukraine
Pentagon Updates US Goals in Ukraine
15 June 2022
US to Send Heavy Guided Missiles to Ukraine
US to Send Heavy Guided Missiles to Ukraine
15 June 2022
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
14 June 2022
Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran
Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran
14 June 2022
Iraq’s Nujaba: PMU To Continue Fight against American-Zionist Terrorism
Iraq’s Nujaba: PMU To Continue Fight against American-Zionist Terrorism
14 June 2022
Top US, China National Security Figures Hold “Candid” Talks
Top US, China National Security Figures Hold “Candid” Talks
14 June 2022
DPR: Ukraine Has
DPR: Ukraine Has 'Crossed All Lines'
14 June 2022