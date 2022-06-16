Car Bomb Explosion Kills, Injures 7 in Southern Yemen

Islam Times - Media sources reported early Thursday that a car bomb explosion in Aden Governorate in southern Yemen has left at least three killed and four wounded.

The sources on early Thursday reported the explosion of a car belonging to a local TV reporter in Al Mansoora city district in Aden Governorate, Yemen.According to the sources, 3 people were killed and four others wounded.Yemeni sources confirmed that a car bomb exploded near a checkpoint controlled by the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in Aden's Al Mansoora district, killing and injuring a number of people.No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.Earlier on Friday, news sources reported that 3 civilians were killed and 18 people were injured after several mines exploded in different parts of Yemen in one week.