Friday 17 June 2022 - 00:19

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Detain 11 Palestinians from the West Bank

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Detain 11 Palestinians from the West Bank
In a statement, the ‘Israeli’ occupation army said that the detention took place in al-Khalil, Bethlehem, Tulkarem, Silwad, Hableh, Kafr Qaddum and Shuweika.

Local sources said that the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed areas in Tulkarem and kidnaped three citizens from their homes.

Two other citizens were taken prisoners during ‘Israeli’ raids on homes in Kafr Qaddum town, east of Qalqilya.

The Zionist forces also kidnapped two others from al-Khalil and Aida refugee camp in northern Bethlehem.

In occupied al-Quds, the Zionist police kidnaped a young man after ransacking his home in Silwan district, south of the Aqsa Mosque.
