Pro-Palestine Campaign Calls for Boycott of New Zealand Film Festival until Israel Ties Cut

Islam Times - The Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel (PACBI) has called for boycott of Doc Edge Festival in New Zealand until it drops partnership with the Israeli embassy.

The call for the boycott came after Doc Edge named the Israeli embassy as a supporter on its website.In a statement released on Thursday, PACBI, a founding member of the global BDS movement, said that accepting any funding from the Israeli regime would be a vicious attempt to normalize apartheid and military occupation of Palestine.The group, which includes hundreds of film professionals, movie directors and international artists, called for effective measures to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its brutal oppression of Palestinians.PACBI said that Doc Edge is complicit through its art-washing partnership with apartheid Israel, urging all film professionals to boycott it.More than 200 prominent filmmakers have pledged not to submit films in “events partially or fully sponsored by complicit Israeli institutions until Israel complies with international law and respects Palestinian human rights”.“No documentary film should have a free pass to promote the violation of international law, whether it is an Israeli, US or NZ production; consistently applying the same principle to all. Any film institution that programmed such a film would expect “common sense” boycotts from conscientious film audiences,” the statement addedMany artists, including Hollywood stars, have taken issue with the festival showing films by Israeli directors, but none from Palestinians.They have strongly censured the Tel Aviv regime for its murder of veteran Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed in cold blood by Israeli forces at Jenin refugee camp.The artists decried the hypocrisy of the Western governments which “have rushed to impose blanket boycotts and sanctions in response to Russia’s offensive in Ukraine”, while they “continue to fund and shield Israel’s decades-long occupation and grave human rights violations against Palestinians”.“There must be no double standards when it comes to the basic human right to freedom from persecution and oppression and the right to life and to dignity.”