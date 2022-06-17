0
Friday 17 June 2022 - 01:11

Cavusoglu: Swedish, Finnish Responses Not Meet Turkey's Expectations

Story Code : 999643
Cavusoglu: Swedish, Finnish Responses Not Meet Turkey
Mevlut Cavusoglu's remarks came at a joint news conference with his Norwegian and Irish counterparts following meetings in the Turkish capital Ankara, Anadolu Agency reported.

The top Turkish diplomat said Finland and Sweden's responses did not address Turkish concerns, and Ankara has briefed both Stockholm and Helsinki and NATO about the shortcomings.

"We are one of the strongest supporters of the open-door policy of NATO," Cavusoglu said, stressing that Ankara was aware of the "legitimate concerns" of both Sweden and Finland that prompted their intentions to join NATO.

On the other hand, the Turkish minister went on to note that it was vital that all three countries put some effort into understanding and supporting each other, underlining that one of the problems was the restrictions that the other two imposed on Türkiye's defense industry.

"These (restrictions) must be lifted as well, this is an expectation of ours," Cavusoglu also noted that these issues needed to be resolved through talks, not sanctions of any sort.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Arrests Element Linked with 2 French Spies
Iran Arrests Element Linked with 2 French Spies
Saudis Seize another Yemeni Fuel Tanker in Violation of Truce
Saudis Seize another Yemeni Fuel Tanker in Violation of Truce
16 June 2022
Biden Announces another $1 Bln in Military Aid for Ukraine, Fanning Flames of War
Biden Announces another $1 Bln in Military Aid for Ukraine, Fanning Flames of War
16 June 2022
New Activity Detected at North Korea’s Nuclear Testing Facility
New Activity Detected at North Korea’s Nuclear Testing Facility
16 June 2022
Ex-IRGC Chief: Iran Dealing Blows to Israel Constantly
Ex-IRGC Chief: Iran Dealing Blows to Israel Constantly
15 June 2022
Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria Blasts Israeli Missile Strikes as ‘Unacceptable’
Russia’s Special Envoy for Syria Blasts Israeli Missile Strikes as ‘Unacceptable’
15 June 2022
Pentagon Updates US Goals in Ukraine
Pentagon Updates US Goals in Ukraine
15 June 2022
US to Send Heavy Guided Missiles to Ukraine
US to Send Heavy Guided Missiles to Ukraine
15 June 2022
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
‘Israel’s’ Ruling Coalition Teeters On Collapse
14 June 2022
Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran
Iranian Admin Spox: Nuke Talks Not Abandoned by Iran
14 June 2022
Iraq’s Nujaba: PMU To Continue Fight against American-Zionist Terrorism
Iraq’s Nujaba: PMU To Continue Fight against American-Zionist Terrorism
14 June 2022
Top US, China National Security Figures Hold “Candid” Talks
Top US, China National Security Figures Hold “Candid” Talks
14 June 2022
DPR: Ukraine Has
DPR: Ukraine Has 'Crossed All Lines'
14 June 2022